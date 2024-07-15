Second day of jury deliberations underway in Sen. Bob Menendez’s bribery trial

Jury deliberations resumed Monday in the bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez in New York City.

A jury that began deliberations on Friday with three hours of work resumed its discussions in the morning in Manhattan federal court. The corruption trial for the New Jersey Democrat is in its 10th week.

Menendez, 70, has denied charges that he engaged in a bribery scheme from 2018 to 2023 to benefit three New Jersey businessman, including by serving as a foreign agent for the government of Egypt.

He and two businessmen who allegedly paid him bribes of gold and cash have pleaded not guilty.

As he left the courthouse on Friday, Menendez told reporters, “I have faith in God and in the jury.”

Last week, lawyers spent more than 15 hours delivering closing arguments as they encouraged the jury to carefully review hundreds of exhibits and hours of testimony.