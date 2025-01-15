Some UArts buildings sold out of bankruptcy. Here’s what’s left on the auction block in Philly

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Several buyers are scooping up the remains of the shuttered University of Arts campus in Center City as the properties are being sold at auction out of bankruptcy this month.

There are nine properties in prime locations, mostly along South Broad Street, being sold to repay creditors of the university, which abruptly closed in June 2024.

Those properties include: Anderson Hall, Hamilton Hall, Terra Hall, Gershman Hall, Juniper Hall, Spruce Hall, Furness Hall, Arts Bank and the Philadelphia Art Alliance building near Rittenhouse Square.

The buildings collectively are worth $163.6 million, according to city tax assessments.

The most valuable of which is Anderson Hall at $47.2 million, followed by Terra Hall at $34.2 million.

The Philadelphia Art Alliance building was assessed at $4.7 million, while the Arts Bank was estimated to be worth $1.1 million.

Curtis Institute of Music submitted the highest bid and won the Philadelphia Art Alliance property for $7.6 million, which was approved by the court Wednesday.