Former UArts students, faculty and alumni exhibit on the walls of Philly City Hall

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Seven months after the sudden closure of the University of the Arts, student, faculty and alumni artists are now showing their work in Philadelphia City Hall.

More than 40 artists contributed works to “Transcending Uncertainty: Art Endures at Home in Philadelphia,” now on display on the first and fifth floors of City Hall. The exhibition re-opens the first-floor gallery space of the city’s Office of Arts and Culture, now called Creative PHL, which has been closed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the exhibiting artists is Nijah Blanton, who was one year away from graduating when UArts abruptly shut down last summer. She is completing her painting degree at the Tyler School of Art at Temple University.

“I miss everybody from UArts and what we used to have,” she said. “It feels like a good opportunity to get as many people together again and experience something one last time.”

Blanton, who paints in a surrealistic manner, submitted a stark dreamscape featuring a headless figure holding a balloon with a shadowy face on it — evocative of the style of artist Salvador Dali. A striped circus tent lies in the background. She said the image is based on a recurring dream she has had since childhood.

“It’s this balloon figure who just stares at me from the distance. It’s very eerie,” Blanton said. “But I feel like over time, when you are having the same dream over and over again, you find some comfort in it.”

“It’s beautiful. It’s spooky,” said Councilmember Rue Landau, who organized the exhibition with Creative PHL. “It sends so many messages to all of us about how we have to hold on. We need each other.”

About 100 people came to the opening reception of “Transcending Uncertainty,” an exhibition intended to highlight the plight of those directly impacted by the dissolution of the downtown art school. The exhibition is part of the Art in City Hall program, which has installed curated exhibitions for two decades.

“We bring beauty and novelty to a building where city employees spend eight hours a day, but it is open to the public,” said Val Gay, the city’s Chief Cultural Officer. “This program creates an essential dialogue between our city’s artists and our city’s workers and officials. And I can tell you: We are listening.”