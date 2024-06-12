After the fall: Philly arts programs search for a way out of the collapse of UArts

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Sid Sachs had just seven days to clear out 25 years of records and books accumulated during his career as the longtime curator of the Rosenwald-Wolf Gallery at the University of the Arts.

He admits he was never the tidiest person. He said he sometimes had to use a desk outside his office in Anderson Hall because his primary desk would be overwhelmed with piles of books and art magazines. It all had to get sorted and boxed ASAP.

“I wanted to get my personal property out of here. I just looked and I am seeing a painting that I have to take home on the wall,” he said during a phone interview from his office. “I’m devastated and demoralized and depressed. I spent 25 years here.”

Sachs reached out to the Free Library of Philadelphia and the Library Company to see if they would accept any of the books from the Albert Greenfield Library, also in Anderson Hall.

“Otherwise, it will probably be sold off as poundage. You know, this many pounds of books as opposed to real content,” Sachs said. “At one time, it was arguably the best art library in the city.”

In recent years, Sach’s job expanded to program the Philadelphia Art Alliance, the 109-year-old institution on Rittenhouse Square that UArts acquired in 2018 and spent $3 million renovating. Sachs does not believe the Art Alliance can return to being an independent organization. It will likely go down with UArts.

“They merged,” he said. “They went through Orphan’s Court, and they merged it.”

UArts was more than a place for about 1,100 students to take classes. It was home to several entities that operated somewhat independently, such as the Lightbox Film Center, the Pig Iron School for Advanced Performance Training, the Center for Immersive Media, and the Polyphone Festival of new musical theater.

While the Art Alliance will probably not continue on its own, the lights will remain on this summer. Philadelphia’s Japan Society and Collaborative Cataloguing Japan have already installed an exhibition: “Community of Images: Japanese Moving Image Artists in the U.S., 1960s-1970s,” a show of mostly video art. It opens to the public this Friday.

With major funding from the Pew Center for Arts and Heritage, the exhibition has been years in the planning and has already paid UArts for the use of the Art Alliance. However, much still needs to be determined about the exhibition, including how often it can be open to the public.

A temporary pop-up restaurant opening later this summer at the Art Alliance has also already leased the space.