Philly’s favorite boxer ‘Boots’ Ennis is bringing a big-time bout back to Atlantic City

Jaron Ennis noted one of his all-time favorite fights was the night Floyd Mayweather Jr. absolutely destroyed Arturo Gatti in a 2005 clash at Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall.

“Boots” Ennis called Mayweather’s decisive win a bit of an inspiration ahead of his own title fight Saturday night in the same venue.

“I’m going to try and put on a historic performance just like that,” Ennis said.

After two straight title defenses in his Philadelphia hometown, Ennis (33-0 29 KOs) defends his share of the 147-pound championship against Lithuanian fighter Eimantas Stanionis in the biggest fight to headline Boardwalk Hall in more than a decade.

The 27-year-old Ennis has won seven straight fights overall and made three straight successful title defense since he defeated Ukrainian fighter Karen Chukhadzhian for the championship in January 2023. Stanionis, though not as highly regarded as a fighter as Ennis, has own share of the welterweight championship among the convoluted alphabet organizations that run boxing.

“You will get the fight of the year,” Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn said, with the usual hubris of any boxing promoter, “and you will get it back at Atlantic City. At the historic Boardwalk Hall. This venue is iconic with huge fights, with huge names.”

Sure, rattle off the names and fights that once headlined cards in Atlantic City — Mike Tyson, George Foreman and Evander Holyfield, for starters — and Hearn isn’t wrong about the city’s proud spot in boxing history. The problem is, all those great knockouts and can’t-miss pay-per-view fights are in the distant past as Atlantic City faded as a fight night destination.

Boardwalk Hall hasn’t held a major title fight since Sergey Kovalev beat Bernard Hopkins on Nov. 8, 2014, in a light heavyweight championship bout. Eleider Alvarez beat Kovalev and won the 175-pound championship by knockout at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in 2018 in what can be generously described as the last big-time bout in Atlantic City.

As Atlantic City casinos withered over the last dozen or so years, so did interest in hosting boxing cards.