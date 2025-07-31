From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

A former Trenton, New Jersey, gang member turned his life around and became a champion boxer.

Michael Hilton is now teaching boys and girls in his hometown some valuable life lessons.

Hilton, who was raised by his aunt and uncle, joined Sex, Money, Murder, a “set” of the Bloods street gang, when he was a junior at Trenton High School.

“By the time I was 19, I was a five-star general” [in the gang], he said. “I got arrested, spent time in the Mercer County Correctional Center. But I changed my life, I got into church and started boxing.”

Soon afterwards, Hilton, whose nickname is “The Beast,” won multiple state championships and was the first USA Boxing champion in the heavyweight division from New Jersey.

These days, he trains at the Ike Williams Boxing Academy and three days a week, through Aug. 24, he’s running the Guns Down, Gloves Up boxing program, free of charge, for 66 Trenton boys and girls. He fights professionally in the Team Combat League as part of the Orlando Vipers.