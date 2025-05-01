From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer established the state Office of Gun Violence Prevention and Community Safety on Thursday, a day after President Donald Trump announced $1 billion in cuts to school mental health grants.

The cuts will impact 14,000 mental health workers, psychologists and counselors intended to help youth in schools nationwide, with an impact on Delaware of 36 providers, said Greg Jackson, former deputy director of the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

“We know that the way to prevent violence is to prevent that conflict from occurring in the first place, way before a gun is picked up, and these school-based mental health professionals were a huge part of that solution,” he said. “So the fact that it was defunded so haphazardly is not only dangerous, but it’s extremely irresponsible, and it’s another reminder that the current administration is completely out of touch.”

The $1 billion came from a sweeping gun violence bill signed by former President Joe Biden in 2022 after it passed in Congress with bipartisan support. It was spurred by the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were murdered. The White House Office of Gun Violence Protection, created by Biden in 2023, administered the dollars.

“Lives will be saved,” Biden said at the time.

The loss of federal funding for more school-based counselors means the state is more reliant on its own resources to produce positive results.

Meyer’s administration said Delaware’s gun violence office will perform several functions, including coordinating existing state and local programs, promoting cross-agency collaboration and working with state lawmakers on developing gun control legislation.