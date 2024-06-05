From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The president of the University of the Arts has abruptly resigned.

UArts has confirmed that Kerry Walk has stepped down as the institution unravels in a dramatic financial collapse. She was in office for less than a year.

Last Friday, UArts announced it would shut down permanently June 7, citing low enrollment and an undisclosed fiscal crisis. It came as a surprise to instructors and the approximately 1,100 students.