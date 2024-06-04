From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Minnesota native Stevie Reynolds couldn’t wait to graduate from the University of the Arts in 2025 and move to New York City to get their career started.

They majored in acting with a minor in musical theater but won’t get a degree from the University of the Arts — because it won’t exist after June 7.

“I’d never been to Philadelphia before I moved here, I just loved the school so much that I had to be here,” they said. “I was really feeling like I had a strong foundation and community here and now it’s gone. I’m devastated.”

With no further guidance about what they should do next, Reynolds rallied alongside about 100 fellow students demanding a response.

“We just want answers,” they said. “Everyone I know is out of a job and out of their school. None of us know where to go from here.”