The professional staff of the University of the Arts in Philadelphia has voted to form a union. It is the second union formed at UArts in as many years.

Adjudicated by the National Labor Relations Board, 85% of eligible professional and non-professional staff across all departments at the University of the Arts voted to unionize. The bargaining unit will be part of the United Academics of Philadelphia.

Two years ago, a separate unit of teaching faculty had also unionized under the same organization. The UAP also represents faculty at Arcadia University.

This will be UAP’s first unit of university staff. Staff at other area colleges and universities have unionized – including Temple, Rutgers, and Community College of Philadelphia – under other organizations.