UArts faculty petition to form a labor union

Faculty members of the University of the Arts in Philadelphia have announced their plan to form a labor union.

The unionization drive was started about two years ago by adjunct professors, who are hired on a semester-by-semester basis to work part-time teaching classes. According to union organizers, about 80% of classes at UArts are taught by adjuncts.

“Many of my colleagues are on food stamps in addition to teaching, or on unemployment in addition to having a class at UArts. We do not have a livable wage or health insurance,” said Chelsea Hogue, an adjunct professor of writing composition, who also works as a waitress to make ends meet. “We are directly responsible for the value of the education at the university. We make those commitments. We want the university to make as much of a commitment as we are making.”

Each adjunct professor typically has their own individual agreement with the university, as to when and how much they will work — if at all — during any given semester. Hogue says a labor union is needed to give stability to their compensation and benefits, and give them representation at the university, even during academic terms when they may not be employed.

If the unionization effort is successful, it will include both adjunct and full-time faculty across all teaching departments of UArts, estimated to be about 500 people.