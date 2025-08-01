Art by the pound: Thousands of abandoned artworks are being salvaged from Philadelphia’s University of the Arts

UArts’ Anderson Hall has been sold to become a mixed-use development. Thunderbird Salvage is trying to rescue everything left behind.

Practice sculptures by University of the Arts students will not survive. Their maleability makes them difficult to move and store. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Art by the pound: Thousands of abandoned artworks are being salvaged from Philadelphia’s University of the Arts

UArts’ Anderson Hall has been sold to become a mixed-use development. Thunderbird Salvage is trying to rescue everything left behind.

Listen 1:14

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Anderson Hall on South Broad Street was once home to classrooms, art studios, libraries, a printmaking studio and a woodshop.

Now, it’s a ghost town 9 stories tall, filled with whatever students and faculty could not carry out in the last days of the University of the Arts last year. The building was sold earlier this year for $8.5 million to Dwight City Group, LLC, which plans to redevelop it as a mixed-use residential and commercial tower.

A construction crew has occupied the building to clean it out. George Mathes, owner of Thunderbird Salvage, has been allowed inside to pull out anything that can be reused. He and his 10-member crew are trying to stay one step ahead of the construction crew determined to throw everything away.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor
George Mathes of Thunderbird Salvage
George Mathes of Thunderbird Salvage poses with skeletons used in University of the Arts classrooms at Anderson Hall. (Peter Crimmins/WHYY)

“There was so much stuff in here. Nobody got all of it. Nobody was willing to take all of it. It was too much,” Mathes said. “There is a lot of art left in here.”

Mathes and his crew are cutting padlocks off lockers, going through flat file drawers and opening locked closets to locate thousands of abandoned pieces of art.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor
Abandoned artworks are being salvaged from the University of the Arts' Anderson Hall
Thousands of abandoned artworks are being salvaged from the University of the Arts' Anderson Hall before the building is converted to apartments. (Peter Crimmins/WHYY)

There are monumental-sized paintings measuring 4 feet by 8 feet, small and exquisitely detailed portraits, artist proof prints, original graphic design posters, reams of life drawing sketches and a rack of clay busts that were never fired.

“There’s stuff from the 1980s and 90s that I found in some drawers. That was in the drawers since that time period. Nobody opened it to look,” Mathes said. “We’re scanning all the places that nobody’s got into, because it’s going to be trashed.”

George Mathes of Thunderbird Salvage poses with an anatomical model
George Mathes of Thunderbird Salvage poses with an anatomical model in a storeroom at Anderson Hall, a former University of the Arts building. Thunderbird is salvaging the art and artefacts left behind before contractors move in to convert the building to apartments. (Peter Crimmins/WHYY)

Related Content

The Thunderbird crew pulled out dozens of letterpress printing trays full of block letters in dozens of fonts, a room full of anatomical drawing models, and a literal ton of aluminum printing plates. In the woodshop, they hope to retrieve several drill presses and a woodworker’s jointer table, if they can figure out how to get them out.

Thunderbird Salvage has cleaned out countless homes in Philadelphia and a few high-profile buildings, such as the Bok Building in South Philadelphia and the personal mansion of Father Divine in North Philadelphia.

In the coming months, Thunderbird will also be clearing out Hamilton Hall, another UArts building across the street from Anderson Hall that was sold to the redevelopment group Scout. Mathes expects to find another trove of left-behind art there.

George Mathes of Thunderbird Salvage holds an original artwork
George Mathes of Thunderbird Salvage holds an original artwork left behind at Anderson Hall when University of the Arts suddenly shut down. (Peter Crimmins/WHYY)

The goal is to find forever homes for everything. Much of their finds will be sold at Thunderbird’s store in Kensington. Some will be diverted to various auction houses in the area.

“We appreciate all this old stuff that was part of the history of this place and the city,” Mathes said. “There’s a lot of art and artifacts from the past that people spend a lot of time making. To be able to have the opportunity to save all this stuff, we’re going to put our time into it. It’s really cool to go through it.”

Mathes is giving former UArts students and faculty a chance to reunite with their abandoned artwork. If an artist can show a piece is theirs, they can have it.

A monumental painting by a former UArts student
A monumental painting by a former UArts student is one of the works salvaged from Anderson Hall. If not claimed by the original artist, such works will be sold to the public at the Thunderbird Salvage store in Kensington on August 16. (Peter Crimmins/WHYY)

When Lucca Voltoio posted videos of the inside of Anderson Hall to Thunderbird’s Instagram account, the response was immediate and intense. Within 30 minutes, it had 100 comments. Days later, his videos offering to reconnect artists with artwork have been seen over 350,000 times, generating over 7,000 likes and 700 comments.

“A lot of people here didn’t get a good farewell when it closed down and they were probably just reminiscing on that,” he said. “It blew up because they’re sending it to their friends who was a part of the community.”

Lucca Voltoio of Thunderbird Salvage
Lucca Voltoio of Thunderbird Salvage carries original artworks found in the student lockers at Anderson Hall. If the original artist does not claim them, they will be sold to the public at the Thunderbird Salvage store in Kensington on August 16. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

People who can show they are the artists of particular works will be given those works free of charge. The rest – along with furniture, tools, books and art supplies pulled out of Anderson Hall – will be sold to the public at the Thunderbird Salvage store in Kensington on August 16.

  • Lucca Voltoio (left) and George Mathes of Thunderbird Salvage
    Lucca Voltoio (left) and George Mathes of Thunderbird Salvage collect anatomical models in a storeroom at the University of the Arts' Anderson Hall. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • George Mathes (left) and Lucca Voltoio hold the original and print of a poster
    George Mathes (left) and Lucca Voltoio hold the original and print of a theater poster created by a University of the Arts student. (Peter Crimmins/WHYY)
  • Mounds of original artwork by University of the Arts students
    Mounds of original artwork by University of the Arts students was left behind in the hastily abandoned Anderson Hall. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Lockers at Anderson Hall stand open, revealing what students left behind
    Lockers at Anderson Hall stand open, revealing what students left behind when University of the Arts suddenly closed. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Anderson Hall at UArts
    Anderson Hall was hastily abandoned when University of the Arts abruptly shut down. Many students left behind materials and original works of art. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Machinery left behind in the University of the Arts wood shop
    Machinery left behind in the University of the Arts wood shop at Anderson Hall will be romoved by salvagers before contractors begin converting the 9-story building into an apartment building with commercial space on the ground floor. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Student lockers are being cleared at Anderson Hall
    Student lockers are being cleared at Anderson Hall. Many contain original artwork abandoned when University of the Arts closed suddenly. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Letterpress kits salvaged from Anderson Hall
    Letterpress kits salvaged from Anderson Hall. The former University of the Arts building will be repurposed for mixed use residential and commercial. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Peter Crimmins

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate