Anderson Hall on South Broad Street was once home to classrooms, art studios, libraries, a printmaking studio and a woodshop.

Now, it’s a ghost town 9 stories tall, filled with whatever students and faculty could not carry out in the last days of the University of the Arts last year. The building was sold earlier this year for $8.5 million to Dwight City Group, LLC, which plans to redevelop it as a mixed-use residential and commercial tower.

A construction crew has occupied the building to clean it out. George Mathes, owner of Thunderbird Salvage, has been allowed inside to pull out anything that can be reused. He and his 10-member crew are trying to stay one step ahead of the construction crew determined to throw everything away.