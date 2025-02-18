Philly’s UArts library has been sold to the Forman Arts Initiative

As the University of the Arts continues the process of selling off its downtown real estate through bankruptcy court, some of the contents inside the buildings have found a new home.

The Albert M. Greenfield Library — the UArts library of 60,000 items, mostly books about art and music — has been sold en masse to the Philadelphia-based foundation Forman Arts Initiative. The contents of the library will be relocated to the Kensington neighborhood, where FAI is renovating a series of buildings into an arts campus.

The sale was made through bankruptcy court. FAI co-founder Jennifer Rice said she paid $76,250 for the collection, or roughly $1.25 per book, which has a symbolic meaning.

“Because of the significance of the number 76, and the 250th anniversary,” she said, referring to the United States’ upcoming Semiquincentennial. “We thought it was nice to attach some meaning to the number.”