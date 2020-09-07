Like everything else in 2020, Labor Day has a different resonance this year.

The coronavirus pandemic has sharpened conversations around workplace safety and workers’ rights, while also casting thousands of Pennsylvanians into financial precarity.

Unions have been thrust into the center of the fray, gaining new followers and visibility while dealing with their own financial turmoil and shifting public health directives.

On one hand, many organized labor groups report an increased interest in unionizing.

“We’re hearing from non-union firms because they don’t really have anyone advocating for them,” said Wendell Young, president of UFCW Local 1776, which represents 35,000 Pennsylvania workers at grocery stores, meatpacking plants and pharmacies.

Such worksites were early hot spots for transmitting coronavirus, as they continued to operate even as nearly all other workplaces were shut down. More than 900 of the local’s members have been infected since the start of the pandemic, and seven have died as of last week, according to Young. He credits the union’s efforts of working with management, for example, to coordinate the shutdown of several meat-processing facilities around the state, with helping to slow the spread of the virus.

Earlier in the year, UFCW also teamed up with grocery store chains to advocate for grocery store workers to be given priority for COVIF-19 testing.

As students return to school, the coronavirus frontlines are extending into the classroom and bringing more collective action with them.

“We’ve gotten a lot of requests [to organize], more than in a typical year,” said Arthur Steinberg, Pennsylvania president of the American Federation of Teachers. His union represents K-12 and higher education staff, as well as other professional workers, such as those in health care. The coronavirus has been both “a trial to help navigate through the pandemic and advocate for the workers and the kids we teach, and it’s been a boost because we have seen people become aware of the importance of unions,” he said.

Teacher unions have been visible in Philadelphia and elsewhere, surveying members and promoting the results of such surveys as guides for how schools should navigate reopening.