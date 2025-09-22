From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

As the bankruptcy of the University of the Arts and the fallout of its sudden closure last year continue to play out, its institutional records have found a permanent home.

The Historical Society of Pennsylvania has acquired roughly 1 million items from the UArts archive, including administrative paperwork, correspondence, legal agreements, photographs, student records and a smattering of artwork going back 150 years.

“It’s an extremely important history in the cultural landscape of Philadelphia,” said HSP President and CEO David Brigham. “It goes back to the Centennial celebration in 1876 and it informs dance, music, design, visual art, photography, so much of the art and cultural life of Philadelphia.”

“The footprint of the university is extremely large,” he said.