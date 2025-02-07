From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

More Center City properties encompassing the shuttered University of the Arts campus continue to be sold to the highest bidder out of bankruptcy court.

There are nine properties that are being sold to repay creditors of the university, which abruptly closed in June 2024. The bankruptcy trustee, Alfred T. Giuliano, estimated the buildings could collectively generate nearly $80 million, during the bankruptcy court hearing Wednesday.

The old campus includes: Anderson Hall, Hamilton Hall, Terra Hall, Gershman Hall, Juniper Hall, Spruce Hall, Furness Hall, Arts Bank and the Philadelphia Art Alliance building near Rittenhouse Square.

The Arts Bank was sold to Quadro Bay LLC for $2.7 million outbidding Lantern Theater Company, which bid $1.76 million. The sale was approved by a judge Thursday.

Lantern Theater is “deeply disappointed” with the judge’s ruling, according to a statement from the nonprofit.

“The loss of the Arts Bank will be a blow to the performing arts in Philadelphia and for the Avenue of the Arts,” the nonprofit said.

The Pennsylvania attorney general’s office objected to the sale since it oversees the dissolution of nonprofits, including the University of the Arts.

The attorney general argued that because the acquisition and development of the Arts Bank was funded by grants from the William Penn Foundation totaling $6.3 million in the 1990s and that the venue was supported for charitable purposes then it should not be sold to a for-profit developer. But the bankruptcy court judge overruled the state.