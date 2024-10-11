The Curtis Institute has been Philly’s musical bedrock for 100 years

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In the run-up to its centenary season, the Curtis Institute of Music recently conducted audience surveys to see what people thought about the institute.

“One thing that came back that was very interesting, is that Curtis has cornered the market on being Curtis,” said president and CEO Roberto Díaz. “Nobody does Curtis better than Curtis.”

The Curtis will show off what it means to be “Curtis” this weekend to mark its 100th birthday Sunday with three days of concerts and an open house of its historic Rittenhouse Square campus. On Saturday, the school’s New Music Ensemble will perform a concert of works by Gabriela Ortiz, one of Mexico’s premiere contemporary composers who’s currently in residence at both Curtis and Carnegie Hall in New York City.