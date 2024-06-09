Born in 1897, Anderson, an internally-renowned contralto, broke barriers throughout her life and career. In 1939, she gave a historic concert at the Lincoln Memorial after being told she couldn’t sing at Washington, D.C.’s Constitution Hall because of her race. More than 75,000 people attended and millions more listened to the performance on the radio.

In 1955, Anderson became the first Black singer to perform a lead role at the Metropolitan Opera. Throughout her life, she received numerous honors, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Congressional Gold Medal and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. She died in 1993 at the age of 96.

Anderson’s family was in attendance at the christening celebration, along with leaders of the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Kimmel Center musicians and politicians.

Pa. state legislators and Philadelphia City Council members announced that Saturday is Marian Anderson Day, both in Philadelphia and throughout the commonwealth.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker spoke, touting the historical importance of the day.

“What is so significant, I must say as a Black woman who has lived at the intersection of race and gender, my entire life, is that it is one thing to get a round of applause for your work, but it is another to have your legacy cemented in history and acknowledged for celebration across the world,” Parker said.

Matías Tarnopolsky, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Orchestra, said it was a “profoundly moving” day.

“The fact that the great civic leaders of Philadelphia and the commonwealth are here to embrace this civic gesture in this way, speaks volumes,” he said. “Marian Anderson was a great artist, a civil rights icon and Philadelphian. This is the first concert hall, major concert hall to bear her name, Marian Anderson Hall, home of the Philadelphia Orchestra. It means so much about the Civil Rights Movement, which couldn’t have happened without music. It means so much about the importance of art and music in our community.”