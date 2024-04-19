No Name Pops perform tribute to Peter Nero, former frontman of Philly Pops

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

This Saturday, the No Name Pops, the pops orchestra formed mostly by former members of the Philly Pops, will perform a concert honoring the Philly Pops’ former creative leader, Peter Nero, who died last summer at 89.

The tribute to Nero will include some of his favorite songs, his arrangements that were audience favorites, and some pieces Nero that were rarely heard, according to No Name’s executive director Matthew Koveal.

Most of the musicians had played under Nero when they were with the Philly Pops. Last December, those musicians, through their union, won a lawsuit against the ailing Philly Pops for $300,000 in back pay.

Now, they are paying tribute to the Philly Pops’ former frontman. The musicians can recreate his music, but they can’t recreate the man himself whose magnetic and larger-than-life stage presence made him beloved by Philadelphia audiences for 39 years.

Koveal calls Nero a “monster.”

“Monster is a good thing, right? The personality he had took up a room,” he said. “He exhibited a confidence that was difficult to replicate. It was powerful and people enjoyed being around him. That’s why people went to concerts year after year.”

The Nero concert is the latest performance by a new ensemble trying to establish itself out of the tumult of the Philly Pops, which is still working through court proceedings over an antitrust lawsuit against Ensemble Arts, formerly Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, claiming Ensemble was deliberately ruining the Pops.