No Name no more: The name ‘Philly Pops’ is bestowed upon the No Name Pops

The so-called No Name Pops orchestra in Philadelphia has a new name that will sound familiar to many: Philly Pops.

The start-up orchestra has been trying to stand in the shoes of its predecessor since it formed last year, and now legally has its name.

The No Name Pops spun out of the Philly Pops as musicians fled the ailing orchestra that stopped performing due to financial woes. Its parent company, Encore, now exists as a shell without employees or assets, facing a string of lawsuits.

The name “Philly Pops” is owned by the family of the late conductor Peter Nero, the frontman of the Pops for decades. In a deal six months in the making, the Nero family has gifted the name to No Name Pops, along with Peter Nero’s music library.

No Name Pops has given Nero the posthumous title of Music Director Emeritus.

“Peter Nero set the gold standard for what a Pops orchestra should be,” said Ron Kerber, No Name founding board member and woodwind player who used to perform with Nero. “It feels right that his musical spirit will live on through us.”