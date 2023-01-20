Kimmel Center: Philly POPS owe $1 million, need to pay $520,000 by noon or get evicted

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc. (POKC) is giving the Philly Pops until noon Friday to come up with more than $500,000, or they will have to leave.

The nation’s largest stand-alone Pops orchestra announced in November it will cease operations this June.

The Kimmel Center tells Action News the Pops owe $1 million in accruing debts over the last three years. You can read the full statement below.

The Philly Pops rolled out a $2-million fundraising effort earlier this month.

But now the organization has to pay $520,000 in rent or face eviction.

In a statement, the Philly Pops told Action News:

“We hope to continue discussions with POKC to reach a mutually acceptable outcome here for our loyal patrons and our amazing musicians.”