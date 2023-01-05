‘Hope for a path forward’: Philly POPS may not be over after all

Call it a Christmas miracle: after leaders of the Philly POPS announced in November that the orchestra could not stay financially solvent and would dissolve in July at the end of the current season, its holiday season was a success.

“Christmas as usual is very good, except this year it was fantastic,” said president Frank Giordano. “We sold every single ticket that we had.”

Giordano attended the opening holiday concert and witnessed the audience chant in unison: “Save the POPS.” Eventually, he found himself joining the chant.

“At first I thought they were sending me a message,” he recalled. “I wanted to hide under the seats. But then I realized it was about the Philly POPS. It’s always been about the Philly POPS.”

December’s sold-out concerts drew so much enthusiasm from audiences and donors that Giordano and the board members decided the organization should live on.