Curling brightens the dark winter months at Franklin Square

The clubs offer league play, competition tournaments (aka bonspiels) with other clubs, and classes for beginners. However, none offer public drop-in play. For the newbie who has never touched a curling stone, Franklin Square has the lowest rung into the sport.

“Obviously there are lots of winter activities that are wonderful throughout the city. You can go ice skating in many different locations. We wanted to do something different,” Needle said. “You can warm up in the tent, which is right next door, get a hot beverage, go out and curl, have a spiked drink, curl. It’s proven to be a lot of fun for people.”

Curling is the latest addition to what had been a pandemic pivot for Franklin Square. Historic Philadelphia normally shuts down all programming during the winter months, wrapping up its light show after New Year’s Eve and staying dark until spring. But during the first winter after the pandemic shutdown in 2020, Needle decided to provide the public with some outdoor activities, even in the dead of winter.

“One of the things that COVID taught us is that even if it’s cold, it’s so important to get outside and get some fresh air and be able to run around a little bit,” she said. “Especially if you’ve got small kids in the house.”

The water fountain in Franklin Square has been shut down for the rest of the winter, but its light show will be active nightly, and winter Chilly Philly miniature golf is open through the season populated with inflatable holiday characters.

Later in January, the park’s ice princess weekend will return with iconic Disney princesses, and in February the park will be programmed with Valentine’s Day themes.