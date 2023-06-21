Donate

Chinese Lantern Festival lights up Philadelphia’s Franklin Square with dragons, flowers, and performances

Artists used 20,000 square feet of silk and 16,000 feet of electric cables for the creations at Franklin Square for the Chinese Lantern Festival.

A dragon lantern is lit up at the park.

The Sea Dragon is a new addition to the Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival. On top of forming a 100-foot long tunnel, the dragon breathes smoke onto the attendees at Franklin Square. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival is underway until August 13, giving people the chance to view roughly 1,500 individual creations at Franklin Square.

More than 80 people created the lanterns on display at the park. The lanterns are handcrafted on silk fabric stretched over steel frames and then lit with over 25,000 LED lights. Artists used 20,000 square feet of silk and 16,000 feet of electric cables.

This year, a second dragon has been included and is coiled to form a tunnel that stretches 100 feet. The giant dragon lantern is still a staple at the festival, and is longer than three school buses (164 feet long, 21 feet tall). The head was installed by a crane with a 15-person crew. More than 70 pieces make up that one lantern.

The Giant Dragon Lantern is still a staple at the festival, and is longer than three school buses. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Historic Philadelphia President and CEO Amy Needle says the dragons tend to be the most popular attractions at the festival.

“It’s always exciting for us to sort of plan the festival, but it’s also almost as exciting when we get to see the guests’ reactions to the lanterns,” Needle said. “I think really discovering all the new things is part of what makes the festival fun.”

Also new to the Chinese Lantern Festival is a lingzhi tree. At more than 33 feet high, it’s the tallest lantern at this year’s event.


    People getting a preview of the Chinese Lantern Festival frolicked to the Lingzhi Tree, the tallest lantern at the event. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    The lanterns are handcrafted on silk fabric stretched over steel frames and then lit with over 25,000 LED lights. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    The lanterns are handcrafted on silk fabric stretched over steel frames and then lit with over 25,000 LED lights. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Face-Changers will be performing at the Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival, and attendees can take photos with them at 6:30. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Multiple performances will take place each day at the festival, including Jiu-Jitsu Acrobatics. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    The Sea Dragon is a new addition to the Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival. On top of forming a 100-foot long tunnel, the dragon breathes smoke onto the attendees at Franklin Square. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Franklin Square will close at 5 p.m. each day ahead of the festival, which takes place from 6-11 p.m. The festival will not be held on July 4.

Despite the park closing early for the festival, Needle says there is a way folks can enjoy the festival for free.

A colorful Butterfly lantern lit up.
Over 80 people created the lanterns on display at Franklin Square for the Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

“We actually have a Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival scavenger hunt that you can come and do,” Needle said. “You can go to the ticket window. It’s a free thing that you can do, and if you answer all the questions, you get a free carousel ride.”

Three main stage live performances will take place every evening including Face-Changing, Jar Juggling, Jiu-Jitsu Acrobatics, Plate Spinning, Kung Fu Tea, and Folk Dance.

Here’s the schedule for entertainment at the Chinese Lantern Festival:

  • 6, 6:30, & 7 p.m. – Fountain Shows
  • 7:30 p.m. – Stage Performances
  • 8 & 8:30 p.m. – Fountain Shows
  • 9 p.m. – Stage Performances
  • 9:30 & 10 p.m. – Fountain Shows
  • 10:15 p.m. – Stage Performances

Tickets can be purchased from Historic Philadelphia online.

The event is produced by Tianyu Arts & Culture, Inc. and its parent company, Sichuan Tianyu Cultural Communications, Ltd. in cooperation with Historic Philadelphia, Inc.

Cory Sharber stands in front of a carousel

