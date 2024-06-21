From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia’s Chinese Lantern Festival features more than 1,200 works of art at Franklin Square this summer.

This year’s festival takes place during the Year of the Dragon. The classic 164-foot-long dragon will be on display, which is longer than three school buses and weighs 6,000 pounds. Standing at 21 feet, the head was installed with a 15-person crew. More than 70 pieces make up this one lantern.