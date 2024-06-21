Photo essay: Chinese Lantern Festival takes center stage at Franklin Square through Aug. 18

The new attraction at this year’s festival is the Palace of Heaven, featuring multiple 40-foot-high lanterns with a 90-foot-long blue and white dragon.

More than 918 dragons line the Palace Lantern Corridor at the entrance to the Chinese Lantern Festival. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia’s Chinese Lantern Festival features more than 1,200 works of art at Franklin Square this summer.

This year’s festival takes place during the Year of the Dragon. The classic 164-foot-long dragon will be on display, which is longer than three school buses and weighs 6,000 pounds. Standing at 21 feet, the head was installed with a 15-person crew. More than 70 pieces make up this one lantern.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor
A 90-foot-long blue and white dragon flies through the Palace of Heaven at the Chinese Lantern Festival. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
A 90-foot-long blue and white dragon flies through the Palace of Heaven at the Chinese Lantern Festival. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
The head of the 164-foot-long dragon at the Chinese Lantern Festival was installed with a 15-person crew. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
The head of the 164-foot-long dragon at the Chinese Lantern Festival was installed with a 15-person crew. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
The 164-foot-long dragon is longer than three school buses and weighs 6,000 pounds. Standing at 21 feet high, the head was installed with a 15-person crew. More than 70 pieces make up this one lantern. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
The 164-foot-long dragon is longer than three school buses and weighs 6,000 pounds. Standing at 21 feet high, the head was installed with a 15-person crew. More than 70 pieces make up this one lantern. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Interactive elements at the Chinese Lantern Festival allow for attendees to dance, play music and be dazzled by many of the handmade lanterns. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Interactive elements at the Chinese Lantern Festival allow for attendees to dance, play music and be dazzled by many of the handmade lanterns. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

The new attraction to this year’s festival is the 4,520-square-foot Palace of Heaven, featuring the Jade Emperor, other 40-foot-high immortals and a 90-foot-long blue and white flying dragon.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor
The Palace of Heaven is this year's newest attraction and it takes up a total of 4,520 square feet. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
The Palace of Heaven is this year's newest attraction and it takes up a total of 4,520 square feet. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Plenty of photo ops will be had at this year's Chinese Lantern Festival at Franklin Square. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Plenty of photo ops will be had at this year's Chinese Lantern Festival at Franklin Square. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
More than 100 people spent nearly 30,000 hours putting together the handmade lanterns for this year’s festival. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
More than 100 people spent nearly 30,000 hours putting together the handmade lanterns for this year’s festival. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

More than 100 people spent nearly 30,000 hours putting together the lanterns for this year’s festival. Everything was made entirely by hand, with silk fabric stretched over steel frames. A team of 30 people assembled the lanterns on-site over a one-month period. Artists used 19,000 square feet of silk and 164,000 feet of electric cable.

More than 100 people spent nearly 30,000 hours putting together the handmade lanterns for this year’s festival. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
More than 100 people spent nearly 30,000 hours putting together the handmade lanterns for this year’s festival. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
More than 100 people spent nearly 30,000 hours putting together the handmade lanterns for this year’s festival. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
More than 100 people spent nearly 30,000 hours putting together the handmade lanterns for this year’s festival. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
More than 100 people spent nearly 30,000 hours putting together the handmade lanterns for this year’s festival. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
More than 100 people spent nearly 30,000 hours putting together the handmade lanterns for this year’s festival. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

In addition to the dazzling lanterns, multiple entertainers, including a face changer, hula hoopers, teeter board balancers, chair handstanders, spacewalkers, balancers and folk dancers, will perform onstage at the festival during the evenings. Performers visiting from China include Jiang Kuo, Peng Changrong, Li Guohui, Zhang Jiaxu, Liu Huawei and Liu Xiang.

Face changers will delight attendees at the Chinese Lantern Festival each night starting at 7:30 p.m. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Face changers will delight attendees at the Chinese Lantern Festival each night starting at 7:30 p.m. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Artistic hula hooping turns what's traditionally a form of exercise into a fantastic display of spins, tricks and, of course, hoops. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Artistic hula hooping turns what's traditionally a form of exercise into a fantastic display of spins, tricks and, of course, hoops. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Folk dancers will showcase the Chinese tradition during performances at the Lantern Festival this summer. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Folk dancers will showcase the Chinese tradition during performances at the Lantern Festival this summer. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Related Content

The fountain show will also be occurring throughout the night with choreographed water jets and LED lights synced up to multiple songs, including “Levitating” by Dua Lipa, “Beautiful Day” by U2, “What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong and “Firework” by Katy Perry.

Interactive elements at the Chinese Lantern Festival allow for attendees to dance, play music and be dazzled by many of the handmade lanterns. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Interactive elements at the Chinese Lantern Festival allow for attendees to dance, play music and be dazzled by many of the handmade lanterns. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Interactive elements at the Chinese Lantern Festival allow for attendees to dance, play music and be dazzled by many of the handmade lanterns. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Interactive elements at the Chinese Lantern Festival allow for attendees to dance, play music and be dazzled by many of the handmade lanterns. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival schedule

  • 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m. – Fountain shows
  • 7:30 p.m. – Stage performances
  • 8 and 8:30 p.m. – Fountain shows
  • 9 p.m. – Stage performances
  • 9:30 and 10 p.m. – Fountain shows
  • 10:15 p.m. – Stage performances
  • 10:30 p.m. – Fountain show

The festival runs through Aug. 18. Tickets for adults are $25 Monday–Thursday and $28 Friday–Sunday. Children between the ages of 3–12 can get in for $16.

The Chinese Lantern Festival will run through Aug. 18. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
The Chinese Lantern Festival will run through Aug. 18. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Saturdays just got more interesting.

Busy week? Our weekend newsletter will catch you up on the best local stories of the week. Sign up for the WHYY News Wrap-Up today.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Cory Sharber

Cory Sharber is a general assignment reporter for WHYY News.

Read more
Cory Sharber stands in front of a carousel

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate