Chinese Lantern Festival returns with an undersea fantasy

There are 30 lantern displays utilizing 20,000 LED lights, and many are interactive: a tunnel of artificial wisteria changes colors as you walk through it, a cascade of floating soap bubbles filled with smoke, a heart that lights up only when two people stand together on the platform.

A favorite of Julie Crowe, another preview visitor, is a copse of tall lantern columns whose lights are triggered by playing a drum.

“I like that there’s so much motion,” she said. “The fountain now is lighting up, and the wisteria changes colors, and the different fish elements are moving. I think that’s pretty cool.”

Traditionally, lantern festivals are celebrated in China on the 15th day of the lunar year, typically in February, closing out the New Year celebrations. Tianyu is the largest producer of lantern festivals in North America, sending out truckloads of steel, silk, and mechanics to cities across the country all year long.

The largest lantern at the festival is the iconic, serpentine dragon, which measures 200 feet long and weighs three tons.

A spokesperson for Tianyu, Liu Liong, said business slowed down significantly during the pandemic, but with interest ramping up again the company is developing new lantern designs. An ocean theme features prominently at the Philadelphia festival, with an extensive set of lanterns depicting giant, undersea creatures.

The Philadelphia festival’s proximity to Chinatown makes it stand out among other cities.

“When I am here, I think I am at home, because the Chinatown is very near here,” said Liong. “This time we bring many Chinese elements here, like the dragon, like the drum, and the Temple of Heaven. I see many Chinese people here. I really love this city.”