If you’re feeling in need of an extended holiday season, Franklin Square has you covered.

Historic Philadelphia Inc., the nonprofit that runs the park, has announced an extension of its Winter in Franklin Square programming through the end of February.

In addition, the 7½-acre park’s Electrical Spectacle Holiday Light Show will illuminate the square each evening with a dazzling presentation every 30 minutes through Jan. 10. The park is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. during this time.

From Jan. 11 through Feb. 28, the 100,000 lights and other attractions will still go on, but without the shows. During this period, the park’s operating hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

The park will be closed on Christmas Day.

“This year, more than ever, we have heard from our visitors and guests that they value Franklin Square’s beauty and fun as the oasis we know it to be,” said Amy Needle, the nonprofit’s president and CEO. “Historic Philadelphia Inc. is delighted to continue our operations and bring light and delight to the darkest time of year.”