From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The U.S. Supreme Court granted the Trump administration a major win Monday, allowing it to fire more than 1,300 Department of Education employees. Those terminations, initiated in March, were previously put on pause by a judge who ordered employees be reinstated.

Meanwhile, Gov. Josh Shapiro joined a slew of Democratic states suing the federal government for withholding billions in already-approved K-12 dollars just before they were set to be distributed July 1. The Trump administration’s eleventh-hour announcement about the pause on funds left Pennsylvania short about $230 million. Data aggregated by New America using fiscal year 2022 records found that Philadelphia has the fourth-largest amount of dollars to lose out of all school districts across the nation.

“This week’s developments underscore a dangerous executive overreach that threatens students in Pennsylvania and across the country,” said Maura McInerney, Education Law Center-PA’s legal director. “The consequences for students — especially the most marginalized — are dire.”

Why is Gov. Shapiro suing the Trump administration?

In an email sent the day before states were set to access FY 2025 federal education dollars, the DOE broke years of precedent and stated that certain funding streams were under review to ensure their accordance with “the President’s priorities and the Department’s statutory responsibilities.” No clear timeline was provided.

Now, 23 states and the District of Columbia are suing the Trump administration, arguing that withholding the funds is illegal. Documents from Monday’s lawsuit described the move as “arbitrary and capricious, and unconstitutional.”

While most states had their attorneys general file litigation, Pennsylvania Republican Attorney General Dave Sunday did not join the lawsuit. Shapiro individually joined the list of state plaintiffs in his “official capacity as Governor” as he has in several other multistate lawsuits against the federal government this year.

“I’m suing to force the Trump Administration to deliver the money our students and schools were promised and are owed – critical funds that school districts rely on to meet their budgets, train high-quality teachers, provide afterschool programs for kids, and so much more,” Shapiro said in a statement. “Because if anyone tries to hurt students here in Pennsylvania, they’ll have to go through me.”