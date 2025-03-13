From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The U.S. Department of Education announced last night that it was firing more than 1,300 employees, leaving the agency at 50% of its former staffing levels.

The cuts come after about 600 employees accepted separation packages from the Trump administration in recent months. The department began the year with 4,133 employees; it now has about 2,183.

In a statement describing the terminations, the department stated that impacted employees would be placed on administrative leave beginning Friday, March 21 and will receive full pay and benefits until June 9.

“I appreciate the work of the dedicated public servants and their contributions to the Department,” Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said in the statement. “This is a significant step toward restoring the greatness of the United States education system.”

What does this mean for the U.S.?

The Education Department has myriad responsibilities. Its Civil Rights Office enforces non-discrimination policies in schools and investigates claims of violations; its Title I program provides federal dollars for high-poverty schools. Through the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, the department provides funding for schools to educate students with disabilities. The FAFSA, or Free Application for Federal Student Aid, and Pell grants are also under the department’s purview, as are national data-gathering programs to assess student performance.

In its statement on Tuesday, the department said it would “continue to deliver on all statutory programs that fall under the agency’s purview, including formula funding, student loans, Pell Grants, funding for special needs students, and competitive grantmaking.”