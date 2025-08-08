The annual Chinese Lantern Festival in Philadelphia is a symbol of summer in the city

What began as a novel summer event in 2016 has blossomed into a cherished summer tradition for Philadelphia. Now in its eighth year, the Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival in Franklin Square has become a seasonal staple for locals and tourists.

This year, the festival once again transforms the historic square into a luminous wonderland.

More than a thousand handcrafted lanterns depict intricate scenes from enchanted forests to the underwater world. The centerpiece, a 200-foot-long (61-meter-long) dragon, has become an iconic symbol of summer in the city.

“It has definitely become a Philly summer tradition. People really have grown to expect it,” said Amy Needle, president and CEO of Historic Philadelphia, the event organizer. “We have people that come back every year. They know that every year the lanterns are all new.”

The festival’s appeal spans generations and cultures, drawing diverse crowds who come to immerse themselves in the breathing-taking displays.

“Tonight, it was a beautiful night. Just seeing the different people out, just different cultures out, whether you’re Asian, Black, white … everybody is here to celebrate,” said Tamea Butler, a visitor from Nashville, Tennessee.