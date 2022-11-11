The Laura Sims Skate House in Cobbs Creek is home to all kinds of skaters — young, old, those who are learning, and those who have been doing it for years. It’s one of five indoor ice rinks across Philadelphia that are open to skaters — for free.

As the weather starts to cool, people are hitting the ice.

“It’s a nice time to relax,” Alex Hughes-Taylor, the aquatics coordinator for Philadelphia’s Department of Parks & Recreation, which owns the ice rinks said. “I feel like when you’re out on the ice, you just get to glide and enjoy yourself.”

That’s what 14-year-old Keyara Cottrell loves about the activity too.

“I feel like it’s kind of like a reset for me. It clears my mind,” Keyara said.