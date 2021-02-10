Jimi Lewis glided out onto the ice to teach his first skating lesson more than 50 years ago. Thirty of those years have been spent on the cold, smooth rink that sits behind a small stand of trees on West Philadelphia’s Cobbs Creek Parkway in the neighborhood where he grew up and still lives.

“I told them that when I die, I want them to dig a hole in the middle of the rink and bury me there so I’ll always be here,” Lewis said. “I’m happy here.

Lewis’ happy place — Laura Sims Skate House — turned 36 on Tuesday. Lewis, who had off for the day after a busy opening weekend welcoming skaters back on the ice, remembers the day he learned a rink was coming to his neighborhood.

Lewis was then teaching students at the University of Pennsylvania and Haverford Township rinks. The mother of one of his students called him to tell him that Cobbs Creek was getting a rink of its own.

“I got on my bicycle and I rode down there,” the septuagenarian recalled. “I stood and watched them building the rink with tears in my eyes.”

He was elated he could introduce skating to children in his own neighborhood. Immediately, he knew he had to work there. He was the second hire right after the director.

That shock and excitement made sense. Laura Sims was the first ice skating rink created for an African American community by an African American architect. The staff, which still includes Lewis, has been predominantly Black through the decades.