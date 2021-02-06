Philly public ice rinks will open with COVID-19 safety precautions

Philadelphia Parks & Recreation announced today the opening of its ice rinks. Rinks will host public skate hours on evenings and weekends to offer residents safe, affordable family fun.

Public skate is free. Youth and adult ice skates are available to rent for $3 to 4, depending on location.

Residents must register online in advance for all ice rink activities this year. Parks & Rec. manages five ice rinks: Two ice rinks are now open, and the remaining three will open later this month.