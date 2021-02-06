Philly public ice rinks will open with COVID-19 safety precautions
Philadelphia Parks & Recreation announced today the opening of its ice rinks. Rinks will host public skate hours on evenings and weekends to offer residents safe, affordable family fun.
Public skate is free. Youth and adult ice skates are available to rent for $3 to 4, depending on location.
Residents must register online in advance for all ice rink activities this year. Parks & Rec. manages five ice rinks: Two ice rinks are now open, and the remaining three will open later this month.
“Our five ice rinks provide free opportunities for young people and their families to have a safe, fun ice-skating experience,” said Parks and Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell. “Ice skating is an excellent way for residents to stay active and healthy during the fall and winter.”
The ice rinks will operate under Philadelphia Department of Public Health COVID-19 safety protocols, similar to those implemented by Parks & Recreation for summer camp, PlayStreets, and at City Access Centers.
- All ice rink staff and visitors must wear masks at all times.
- Residents must register in advance. Walk-ins will not be allowed.
- Concession stands and water fountains will not be available for use.
- Locker rooms will not be open to the public.
- High-touch surfaces will be sanitized regularly.
- All staff and program participants will receive daily temperature and symptom checks.
- Frequent hand-washing and sanitizing will be encouraged.
Residents can find public skate times and register here. Ice rinks will open on a rolling basis throughout the month of February. The schedule below is subject to change.
Week of February 1
- Rizzo Ice Rink (1001 S. Front St., 19147)
- Laura Sims Skate House (200 S. 63rd Street, 19139)
Week of February 8
- Simons Recreation Center & Ice Rink (7200 Woolston Avenue, 19138)
Week of February 15
- Scanlon Ice Rink (1099 E. Tioga Street, 19134)
Week of February 22
- Tarken Ice Rink (6250 Frontenac St. 19111)
Get daily updates from WHYY News!