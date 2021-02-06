Since schools went all-virtual in Philadelphia, students in the earliest grades are struggling to keep up academically, new data shows.

Although the data has its caveats, it presents the most complete picture yet of the academic regressions suffered by Philadelphia kids during the pandemic.

Students in grades K-5 saw larger-than-average declines on a nationally normed standardized test called aimswebPlus. The drop was largest for students moving from kindergarten to first grade — the youngest students included in the analysis.

That’s notable because Philadelphia School District administrators are pushing to bring some of those young students back into classrooms later this month, citing the academic damage wrought by online school.

It’s not all bad news, however.

A separate set of testing data shows that students in middle and high schools have tread water during the pandemic.

Taken together, this new data — analyzed and published by the School District of Philadelphia — indicates older students may get more from online learning than their younger counterparts.