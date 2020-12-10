It’s impossible to draw conclusions from the math portion of the aimswebPlus test because so few students took the exam in fall 2019. Only this year did the district attempt to give the math portion of the exam to all students in elementary grades.

The same imbalance makes it difficult to analyze benchmark tests given to kindergarten, 2nd grade, 3rd grade, 11th grade, and 12th grade students.

Before the pandemic, the district was in the process of changing its benchmark-testing regimen across several grades, further clouding the analysis.

“It’s different for different grades because the requirements changed,” said Joy Lesnick, the school district’s deputy chief of research, evaluation, and academic partnership.

No sweeping judgments

With those uncertainties — and many others — hanging over the data, district officials say it’s too early to make sweeping statements. They also point out these tests took place in October, which means they’ve captured only a fraction of any progress or regression during the current school year.

If anything, the testing data seems to suggest that the disruptive, chaotic end to the 2019-20 school year did not throw students wildly off track academically.

Or at least that’s the case “for the grades where they are comparable numbers [of test takers],” said Tonya Wolford, the district’s chief of evaluation, research, and accountability.

Wolford also warned against taking “tiny wins” too far and said there’s still much we don’t know about how the pandemic has altered student learning.

It’s been about nine months since Philadelphia closed schools and shifted to online learning. Students in Pennsylvania’s largest school district have not returned to in-person classrooms since.

For much of that period, officials, parents, and school staff have debated the risks and rewards of reopening physical classrooms. Absent from that debate is any statistical indication of whether students are falling behind academically as they learn online.

These benchmarks exams surely do not tell the whole story. But they do fit in with other national data that shows students seem to be faring OK academically during the pandemic.

Earlier this month, a major testing nonprofit called NWEA aggregated data from 4.4 million students across the country who took the organization’s MAP Growth assessment. The organization found that students did about as well as expected in reading as they’d done before the shutdown and a bit worse in math.

“In some ways, our findings show an optimistic picture,” researchers wrote.

But the organization also noted that a significant chunk of students who’d taken the exam before the pandemic hadn’t taken a follow-up exam this fall. NWEA determined that these “missing” students were more likely from “marginalized communities,” according to NPR.

That means the data isn’t exactly apples-to-apples, and may omit the scores of students who are struggling most during the pandemic.

That same caveat may apply to Philadelphia’s data, although it’s impossible to be sure.

The district said it’s doing more granular analysis now that will look at individual student scores year over year.

“If you’re already way behind, you could be more behind [now] and these charts aren’t capturing that,” said the school district’s Lesnick. “[But] of the kids who were staying on track, they’re kind of OK.”