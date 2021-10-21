N.J. parent group continues to press Murphy on virtual school option

Nearly two months into the new school year, a group of New Jersey parents continues to push Gov. Phil Murphy to reconsider his decision to bar virtual learning options for public schools.

Murphy, citing the importance of in-classroom learning after remote education during the pandemic disrupted two school years, is committed to the “unless this virus takes a turn that is dramatic.”

New Jersey Parents for a Virtual Choice delivered a petition last week to the governor’s office in Trenton asking Murphy to reconsider allowing for a virtual option for kids who are either considered medically fragile or live with a family member at high risk of being infected with the coronavirus. According to the governor’s office, the petition is being reviewed.

The group has been seeking a meeting with the governor since June when Karen Strauss, one of the co-founders, called into News 12’s “Ask The Governor” program.

“Karen, very happy to meet, but not inclined to go there,” Murphy said at the time, adding that there would have to be a “medical, high bar” for a child to be allowed to learn virtually.

The governor was asked in August whether he would follow up with the group. He was asked again at his COVID briefing on Monday whether he would meet with them.

“I don’t know that I personally committed to meeting with them, but I said that we would certainly meet with them,” Murphy said. “If people are reasonable, we meet with them, period. Even in some cases when they may be unreasonable.”

New Jersey is one of a few states nationally to either ban or strictly limit virtual learning, joining others including Missouri, Illinois, and North Carolina. New York City and several large districts in Florida have made similar prohibitions, but many districts in the country continue to offer virtual learning as an option, including Philadelphia and much of its suburbs.

School districts in New Jersey were allowed to offer a virtual option last year due to an executive order from Murphy, which has since been allowed to expire.

Strauss says that her group has yet to hear from Murphy’s office about the meeting request. However, they did get an audience with his Republican challenger in this year’s gubernatorial race, Jack Ciattarelli.