Yoga exercises kickoff 90-minute English class

At Odessa High, which opened last year as the third high school in the rapidly growing Appoquinimink School District, there are 600 students in grades 9 and 10. Next year there will be 11th graders and the next all four grades.

Perrine took a WHYY reporter into a ninth-grade English class with two teachers for the 22 in-person students and a few holdouts on Zoom. It’s a 90-minute class and it starts with, of all things, yoga exercises.

Instructor Tony Devery, who is also a wrestling coach, has them stretch and hold.

“While we’re doing this,’’ he says, “you’re deep breathing through your nose. Out through your mouth, 20-second intervals on your own. This is supposed to be relaxing. It should never hurt, so at any point in time, if you’re struggling breathing, just breathe regularly, it’s OK.”

Teaching partner Kristin Bain weighs in.

“You guys are doing great. Don’t hurt yourself. Just feel the stretch,’’ she says.

After five minutes of stress relief and mind-clearing, Bain pivots to the lesson.

“Our learning intention today is learning how to incorporate evidence into a formal written response,’’ she instructs. “Before you leave you’ll be able to say ‘I can provide context for the textual evidence.’ You’ll be able to say, ‘I can explain how my evidence supports my claim.’”

The multifaceted class involves movies they have seen and nursery rhymes and the ancient Greek author Homer’s epic poem The Odyssey. Oh, and the human failing of hubris.

It’s far too complicated to explain here but it’s clear that Bain and Devery have the kids focused on their mission.

Masks ‘annoying’ but classes are ‘easier in person’

Four girls who sit together in a pod obediently wear their masks while they work on the lesson, though a couple of them struggle to keep it over their noses.

“I don’t like it,’’ one blurts out.

Says another: “It’s really tiring, because when you have gym and you don’t have a replacement one, it gets all sweaty and you have to deal with it all day.”

A deskmate chimes in: “I think it’s annoying, because it’s like harder to hear people.”

The fourth elicits a chuckle from the table when she points out that “sometimes the masks get these little hairs on the inside and it be tickling your nose.”

Nevertheless, they’re happy to be at school — together — instead of home.

One girl says that when she learns from home, “I don’t really understand anything but when I’m in class I can actually get some help.”

Another says “it’s easier in person because you’re able to actually interact with people.”

A third is more blunt, saying that at home she found herself “sleeping in my classes because there’s no teacher to tell me to do my work.”

Students ‘need far more opportunities for grace’

After class ends, Bain says it’s working out better this year, and points out that the yoga at the outset of her class is helping students adjust to this year’s routine.

“Everyone has a new normal right now,” Bain says. “And I think that the greatest change is what the students need this year. They need far more opportunities for grace. We’ve always taught with compassion and you teach the person before you teach the content. But there’s a far greater need now.”