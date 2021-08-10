Delaware governor orders all students and teachers to mask up

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Delaware students and teachers will have to wear masks as they head back to school this fall under a new mandate issued by Gov. John Carney Tuesday morning.

The masking mandate applies to everyone at school, regardless of whether they’ve been vaccinated or not. The rule covers all Delaware public and private schools. Child care centers are “strongly encouraged” to require masks for children from 2 years old to kindergarten inside their facilities

“There’s no higher priority than getting all Delaware children back in their classrooms full-time this fall,” Carney said in a statement. “This consistent, statewide approach will help students, educators and staff return to school safely and without disruption.”