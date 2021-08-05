Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Gov. John Carney halted his weekly virtual coronavirus briefings at the end of June.

But amidst a sharp spike in cases, positivity rates, and hospitalizations, on Thursday the governor once again stared into a camera, this time to talk about how to deal with the 600% increase in cases in five weeks.

The resurgence has Carney pondering whether to order a mask mandate in schools when they open at the end of August, and whether he has the power to do so without declaring a State of Emergency once again. He said getting kids back into school full-time is his biggest priority this summer, “and we need to do it safely.”

A handful of Delaware school districts, including Christina, the second-largest, have already approved mandatory masking when school opens.

Carney said he’s also thinking about whether to order some state employees to get vaccinated, and whether he can do so without violating union contracts.

“Our focus will be on those groups where there is the greatest amount of risk,’’ Carney stressed. “Correctional facilities, juvenile detention centers, health care facilities, places where state employees come into contact with the public, where you don’t know whether folks are vaccinated or not.”