With coronavirus cases at a two-month high in Delaware and the pace of vaccinations slowing, the state’s nursing union is calling on everyone to get inoculated as the state’s largest hospital system has just mandated it for all employees.

While Delaware’s cases are still relatively low compared to the winter and other periods in the nearly 17 months since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in March 2020, the trend in recent weeks has concerned officials.

As of Friday, the weekly daily case average was 78 — nearly four times what it was just a month ago. The positivity rate has also tripled to 3.3% during that period. Hospitalizations had dipped to 14 a month ago but in recent days have been in the high 30s.

Coronavirus-related deaths have been relatively rare — just six of the state’s 1,700 have occurred in the last month — and public officials attribute that to the fact that 72.3% of adults have now had at least one vaccine dose.

Data analyzed by WHYY News shows that 99% of coronavirus cases in Delaware since January have been in unvaccinated people.

However, the recent increase in cases, stagnant vaccination rate and presence of highly contagious mutations like the Delta variant, led the 26,000-member Delaware Nursing Association to call on everybody, especially nurses and healthcare workers, to get one of the three vaccines authorized for emergency use.

“We must continue to lead the way, guided by science, ethics, compassion, and professional commitments,’’ DNA executive director Christopher Otto said.

Otto added that “nurses are the most trusted and largest of all licensed health professionals. We possess an ethical and professional obligation to those we serve to first do no harm and provide care and knowledge aligned with the best available evidence. We owe these same duties to each other and ourselves.”

Otto also urged hospital systems in Delaware to mandate vaccination for workers. As of Wednesday, only St. Francis Hospital in Wilmington had done so.