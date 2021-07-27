Henry Duckery was waiting in line for lunch at the Emmanuel Dining Room in Wilmington Monday when a kitchen worker announced that everyone in line could get the COVID-19 vaccine around the corner.

Duckery got his first shot several weeks ago while briefly detained in prison for an unpaid fine. Now was a prime opportunity to get shot number two, and Duckery took it.

He had been reluctant to get inoculated for months, but decided to do it while incarcerated. “I’ve been convinced it is necessary,’’ Duckery told WHYY News. “I was skeptical about it. I had my doubts. But I was encouraged by other people.”

So before even getting his meal, Duckery walked around the corner to finally become fully vaccinated. The first step was to fill out paperwork at a table next to a white Division of Public Health mobile clinic parked outside the Wilmington police station.

“I guess we’re going to find out if it works,’’ he deadpanned.

A few minutes later, Duckery was inside the air-conditioned cabin, getting the shot that is almost guaranteed to prevent him from getting infected with the coronavirus, as well as being hospitalized or dying if he becomes one of the rare breakthrough cases.

Duckery’s experience illustrates exactly what public health officials are trying to do to improve the state’s vaccine rates. One way is by reaching out to communities where rates are low and there is resistance to getting inoculated from a disease that continues to circulate in Delaware and is back on the rise this summer.

As of Tuesday, the state had recorded 68 new cases a day over the last week – more than triple the figure of a month ago. And 3.0 of tests were positive in the last week, also triple the rate of a month ago.

State data analyzed by WHYY News, however, shows just about every case since the beginning of the year – nearly eight months – has been an unvaccinated person.

Here are the facts from the Division of Public Health:

99.9% of fully vaccinated people in Delaware have not tested positive for COVID-19. Of 465,378 Delawareans fully vaccinated through Friday, there have been 518 breakthrough cases, That’s just 0.1% — about 1 in 1,000.

Unvaccinated people account for 98.9% of the positive cases since the first Delawarean was fully vaccinated in early January.

“Breakthrough cases are extremely rare,’’ public health spokesperson Mary Fenimore said. “And the science is clear: The best way to prevent serious illness from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated.”