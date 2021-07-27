Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

As COVID-19 cases pick back up, Philly Counts is trying to reach as many people as quickly as it can.

The organization, which helps direct community engagement for the COVID-19 vaccine, is continuing to help communities locate resources, fight misinformation, and get vaccinated against the virus.

Philly Counts has been working with 18 priority neighborhoods since January, when it pivoted from its 2020 census effort to help communities fight COVID-19.

Lately, it has been asking people to share the reason they decided to get vaccinated.

“It’s so interesting. The largest percentage of people, which is around 38%, will tell us they did it for their family,’” says Stephanie Reid, executive director of Philly Counts. “The next-largest percentage says, ‘I did it for my health,’ and then the next-largest is, ‘I did it for my community.”