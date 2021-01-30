The people who helped Philadelphia get counted during the 2020 Census are now turning their focus to protecting the city from the coronavirus.

“I’m actually very happy to share that we are going to be pivoting the Philly Counts network starting on Monday to work on vaccine distribution and education, with a goal of 70% vaccination for all of our neighborhoods,” said Stephanie Reid, the executive director for Philly Counts, the city’s initiative to ensure that the federal census reached all city households.

Philadelphia’s vaccine rollout is now under intense scrutiny after allegations of mismanagement and misconduct on the part of city vaccine-provider partner, Philly Fighting COVID, first reported in a WHYY News and Billy Penn investigative series. In addition, recent data shows that the vaccine distribution has not been equitable, with white Philadelphians representing nearly 60% of all vaccine recipients.

Philly Counts believes that its grassroots network in underserved communities will help the city address an unequal rollout. Throughout the census, its staff and volunteers worked to connect with underserved communities and build trust. As with the federal census, the vaccine is an abstract concept prone to misinformation.