Vaccine doses administered outpaces total positive cases

Despite the setbacks, Murphy celebrated a milestone with New Jersey’s vaccine rollout during his Friday afternoon press conference.

The state has now administered more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine than it has had positive cases since the pandemic began.

According to the state’s dashboard, New Jersey has given out 724,371 doses of the vaccine — 610,110 first shots and 110,698 second doses. Yet, the state has recorded only 615,202 positive PCR tests and another 72,067 antigen tests since the start of the outbreak.

“We’re averaging about — it depends on the day — 20,000 more vaccinations daily than we are recording new cases,” Murphy said. “God willing, that gap only grows.”

Still, health experts say the true number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is likely higher than published reports because of a lack of testing early in the pandemic and because many asymptomatic cases go untested.

During his press conference, Murphy again praised the Biden administration for increasing vaccine supply to New Jersey, but said the state could use two or three times what it currently receives.

N.J. reports 11 known cases of UK variant

Adinaro announced another three cases of the B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant in New Jersey, bringing the state’s total number of known cases of that strain to 11.

The variant, first identified in southeast England, has shown up in Essex, Hudson, Middlesex, Morris, Ocean, and Warren Counties. Only two of the people had a known history of travel.

Although public health officials say the UK strain appears to be more contagious than other more common strains, there is no clear evidence that it is more deadly.