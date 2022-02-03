New Jersey officials double down on promoting boosters against COVID

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

New Jersey officials are continuing to urge more residents to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, and stepping up outreach in areas where less than 50% of the eligible population has gotten a booster shot.

As of Wednesday, more than 6.4 million residents have received either their two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. More than 2.8 million eligible residents have received their booster shots.