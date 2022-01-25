N.J. rolls out new COVID relief program for homeowners facing foreclosure

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday announced a relief program for homeowners facing foreclosure or displacement because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The New Jersey Emergency Rescue Assistance program was developed by the Murphy administration using $325 million in federal aid from the American Rescue Plan.

Eligible homeowners can apply for up to $35,000, which can go towards late mortgage payments, taxes and homeowner’s insurance, interest; reinstatement assistance; and “other housing-related costs including, but not limited to escrow shortages, delinquent taxes, homeowner’s insurance payments, and payments to lienholders,” according to the program’s website.