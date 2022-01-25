Coronavirus Pandemic

N.J. rolls out new COVID relief program for homeowners facing foreclosure

Homes in Ewing, New Jersey (Famartin/Wikimedia commons)

Homes in Ewing, New Jersey (Famartin/Wikimedia commons)

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday announced a relief program for homeowners facing foreclosure or displacement because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The New Jersey Emergency Rescue Assistance program was developed by the Murphy administration using $325 million in federal aid from the American Rescue Plan.

Eligible homeowners can apply for up to $35,000, which can go towards late mortgage payments, taxes and homeowner’s insurance, interest; reinstatement assistance; and “other housing-related costs including, but not limited to escrow shortages, delinquent taxes, homeowner’s insurance payments, and payments to lienholders,” according to the program’s website.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

Applicants can only apply for assistance for their primary residence. Second homes and investment properties are not included.

“This can help protect thousands of homeowners from foreclosures and neighborhoods from being impacted … free housing counseling will also be available to assist homeowners in applying for assistance,” Murphy said.

According to the program’s website, applicants must have experienced a coronavirus-related hardship beginning on Jan. 21, 2020. The funds will be made available as a forgivable subordinate loan.

Other requirements are also listed on the website.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Applications open on Feb. 8.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

Part of the series

You may also like

About Tennyson Donyéa

Read more
A headshot of Tennyson Donyéa

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate