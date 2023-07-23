Activists blocked the streets around Philadelphia City Hall on Saturday to bring attention to evictions and housing injustices, and to demand affordable housing for all. The rally was organized by the Center for Popular Democracy and its Pennsylvania affiliates, One PA and Make the Road PA, as part of the 2023 People’s Convention. The protest comes after the third eviction-related shooting in Philadelphia in the last four months. Organizers demanded the federal government invest in green social housing to address the climate-induced housing crisis.