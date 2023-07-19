Philly landlord-tenant officer agrees to pause evictions after shooting in Kensington

Philadelphia’s landlord-tenant officer has agreed to temporarily stop performing evictions, according to a spokesperson for the First Judicial District.

The decision comes less than 24 hours after a deputy landlord-tenant officer allegedly shot a 33-year-old woman in the right leg during a lockout in Kensington. It was the third time in four months that a landlord-tenant officer fired a gun on the job.

“Marisa Shuter, the current LTO, has agreed to suspend all lockouts immediately, until the Court has been assured that the LTO and all of her employees and contractors have received the most up-to-date training in the use of force and all up-to-date de-escalation procedures. The suspension of all lockouts will remain in effect until the LTO is confident that all individual LTOs are appropriately trained in de-escalation and use of force,” said Martin O’Rourke.

The Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office will continue performing evictions.

Shuter’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. She has not made any public statements since the first shooting in late March, but has communicated privately with the courts and landlord-tenant attorneys about the incidents.

“Due to exigent circumstances, the following evictions scheduled for this week cannot proceed at this time. Once we receive further instructions from the court, we will get back to you,” said Shuter in a statement posted to HAPCO Philadelphia’s website on Wednesday.

A landlord-tenant attorney confirmed he received the statement from Shuter.

The shooting on Tuesday occurred at Grace Townhomes on the 2200 block of East Auburn Street, according to police. The woman was transported to the hospital in stable condition.