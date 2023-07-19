Philly landlord-tenant officer agrees to pause evictions after shooting in Kensington
The decision follows a string of shootings by landlord-tenant officers over the last several months.
Philadelphia’s landlord-tenant officer has agreed to temporarily stop performing evictions, according to a spokesperson for the First Judicial District.
The decision comes less than 24 hours after a deputy landlord-tenant officer allegedly shot a 33-year-old woman in the right leg during a lockout in Kensington. It was the third time in four months that a landlord-tenant officer fired a gun on the job.
“Marisa Shuter, the current LTO, has agreed to suspend all lockouts immediately, until the Court has been assured that the LTO and all of her employees and contractors have received the most up-to-date training in the use of force and all up-to-date de-escalation procedures. The suspension of all lockouts will remain in effect until the LTO is confident that all individual LTOs are appropriately trained in de-escalation and use of force,” said Martin O’Rourke.
The Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office will continue performing evictions.
Shuter’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. She has not made any public statements since the first shooting in late March, but has communicated privately with the courts and landlord-tenant attorneys about the incidents.
“Due to exigent circumstances, the following evictions scheduled for this week cannot proceed at this time. Once we receive further instructions from the court, we will get back to you,” said Shuter in a statement posted to HAPCO Philadelphia’s website on Wednesday.
A landlord-tenant attorney confirmed he received the statement from Shuter.
The shooting on Tuesday occurred at Grace Townhomes on the 2200 block of East Auburn Street, according to police. The woman was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
In late June, police say a landlord-tenant officer shot at a dog while serving an eviction in the Olney section of the city. The officer fired his weapon “in defense” after a locksmith opened a door and a dog “charged” at him, according to a police spokesperson.
The dog was not struck, and no one was injured, according to police.
In late March, a landlord-tenant officer allegedly shot a 35-year-old woman in the head during an attempted lockout at a North Philadelphia apartment building. She was hospitalized in critical condition, but survived the incident.
While the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office performs some evictions in the city, many of them are carried out by these private contractors hired by a private attorney appointed by the courts. The attorney is known as landlord-tenant officer, a position that dates back to the 1970s that is currently held by Shuter.
The incident in Kensington comes less than a month after elected officials, residents, and housing advocates condemned the use of landlord-tenant officers during a City Council hearing.
Tenants and lawyers who testified described a process that lacks accountability, predictability, or transparency. For example, people being evicted by the landlord-tenant officer never know the date or time they will be locked out of their apartment because the office has an internal policy not to share that information.
“Immediate change is necessary for the safety of all involved. CLS continues to support the Court’s efforts to establish clear training protocols and policies for performing eviction lockouts that allow for transparency and accountability. Ultimately, every eviction is inherently violent and traumatic for tenants who cannot afford to pay rent. Philadelphia must create truly affordable housing to end this crisis of violence, forced displacement, and instability,” said a spokesperson for Community Legal Services.
Shortly after the shooting in North Philadelphia, a pair of state lawmakers introduced legislation that would bar private law firms from enforcing evictions by amending the state code.
The measure has been referred to committee, but has yet to have a hearing.
“One shooting is too many. But a series of violent incidents shows clearly to me that the Landlord-Tenant Officer is beyond reform and should not be tasked with performing evictions in the city. An act as solemn and severe as forcibly removing someone from their home really needs to be handled by public officials with proper training and public oversight, “ said state Sen. Nikil Saval, who co-sponsored the bill.
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
