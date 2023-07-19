Court-appointed contractor shoots woman during eviction in Port Richmond, police say

    By
  6abc digital staff
    July 18, 2023

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A 33-year-old woman was shot during an eviction in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood.

Police say a court-appointed contractor opened fire here on the 2200 block of East Auburn Street just after 4 p.m.

The woman is in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

Police say one person is in custody.

Further details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.

