Court-appointed contractor shoots woman during eviction in Port Richmond, police say
Further details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
A 33-year-old woman was shot during an eviction in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood.
Police say a court-appointed contractor opened fire here on the 2200 block of East Auburn Street just after 4 p.m.
The woman is in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.
Police say one person is in custody.
Further details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.