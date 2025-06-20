Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Marisa Shuter, the former head of Philadelphia’s for-profit eviction system, is facing a second lawsuit in connection with an attempted lockout in July 2023 that landed a property management worker and a tenant in the hospital.

Angelize Rodriguez, then a maintenance administrator at Grace Townhomes in Port Richmond, is also suing Vincente Tabita, a private contractor Shuter hired to perform evictions before she was forced to shut down her business following a string of high-profile shootings.

The complaint, filed last month in Common Pleas Court, blames Shuter and Tabita’s “negligent and reckless conduct” for saddling Rodriguez with post-concussion syndrome, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Rodriguez was “knocked unconscious” during the violent incident, according to the suit, and is seeking compensatory and punitive damages in excess of $50,000.

Attorneys for Shuter and Tabita did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit comes nearly two years after the tenant, Latese Bethea, filed her own complaint against Shuter and the Landlord and Tenant Office. During the attempted lockout on July 18, 2023, a deputy landlord-tenant officer allegedly shot Bethea in the leg in front of her 8-year-old daughter, according to the suit.

The incident was the second time in four months that a tenant had been wounded by one of Shuter’s armed contractors during an eviction. Less than 24 hours later, amid renewed outrage from housing advocates, Shuter agreed to temporarily stop performing evictions until she was confident all of her deputies were “appropriately trained in de-escalation and use of force.”

That March, Angel Davis was allegedly shot in the head by a deputy landlord-tenant officer sent to evict Davis and her partner. Davis is also suing Shuter for negligence.

The Landlord and Tenant Office, which performed the majority of the city’s evictions, later resumed operations but was eventually shuttered after Shuter was unable to secure new liability insurance. Under legislation passed by City Council last June, all eviction officers in Philadelphia were now required to have liability insurance of $2 million per incident and $4 million per year.

The Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office is now the only entity performing evictions in the city.